Christine Kiefer, 88, nee Keller. Beloved wife of the late Anton. Loving mother of Tony, Al, (Christine), Wally (Terri), Rosemary (Randy)Fausher, Richard, (Maria) Kiefer. Proud Oma of Nicole, Kristin, Eric, Stephanie, Max, Ali, Jamie, & Kelly. Omie to Ryan and Kyle. Dear sister of Gertraud Heidrich. Visitation Tuesday 3 – 9 at the M. J. Suerth Funeral Home 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago. Funeral Wednesday starting with prayers at the funeral home at 9:30 am to Saint Juliana Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For further information call 877-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019