Home

POWERED BY

Services
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine KIEFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine KIEFER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christine KIEFER Obituary
Christine Kiefer, 88, nee Keller. Beloved wife of the late Anton. Loving mother of Tony, Al, (Christine), Wally (Terri), Rosemary (Randy)Fausher, Richard, (Maria) Kiefer. Proud Oma of Nicole, Kristin, Eric, Stephanie, Max, Ali, Jamie, & Kelly. Omie to Ryan and Kyle. Dear sister of Gertraud Heidrich. Visitation Tuesday 3 – 9 at the M. J. Suerth Funeral Home 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago. Funeral Wednesday starting with prayers at the funeral home at 9:30 am to Saint Juliana Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For further information call 877-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now