Christine Larson
Christine Marie Larson, age 53, passed away in peace after a long illness on October 22nd. She was the Beloved Wife for 19 years of Thomas Campbell; Devoted Daughter of Rosemary Flood Larson; Loving Sister of William B. (Maureen) Larson, Christopher J. (Tracy) Larson, James P. (Audrey) and Deanna L. Larson Loving Daughter in Law to Anne and Tom Campbell, Loving Sister in Law to Don and Margie Campbell , Brian Campbell , loving Aunt to Brian, Kaitlin, Michael, Lauren and friend to many others. Visitation will be on Sunday 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.). Funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Interment at All Saints Cemetery will be private. For info www.salernofuneralhomes.com or 630-889-1700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
OCT
25
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
