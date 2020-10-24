Christine Larson

Christine Marie Larson, age 53, passed away in peace after a long illness on October 22nd. She was the Beloved Wife for 19 years of Thomas Campbell; Devoted Daughter of Rosemary Flood Larson; Loving Sister of William B. (Maureen) Larson, Christopher J. (Tracy) Larson, James P. (Audrey) and Deanna L. Larson Loving Daughter in Law to Anne and Tom Campbell, Loving Sister in Law to Don and Margie Campbell , Brian Campbell , loving Aunt to Brian, Kaitlin, Michael, Lauren and friend to many others. Visitation will be on Sunday 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.). Funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Interment at All Saints Cemetery will be private. For info www.salernofuneralhomes.com
or 630-889-1700.