Christine Leone

Christine Elizabeth Leone (Chicago, Dune Acres and formerly Beverly Shores) passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her long-time partner and love of her life Louis Hilfman, as well as her father Anthony, mother Gisella and sister Teresa. She is survived by her sister Marie (Larry) Anich, and their children Jay (Krystle), Steven, Marissa (Jeremy) and great nephews Liam and Aiden Anich. She is also survived by her brother Anthony (Ana) and nieces Milica (Tony) and Jessica Leone. Chris had a successful career in Chicago's legal community first with the law firm of Pretzel & Stouffer, Chartered and later with ISMIE Mutual. Aside from Lou, the other loves of Chris' life were her friends and they were many. Chris brought so many together through her generosity, love of hosting gatherings, beautiful smile, sense of humor and openness. She lived life to the fullest in a life cut way too short. She loved to read, craft, laugh, cook Ina Garten recipes, listen to music, support social justice, dote on her friends' children, dog-sit, and to enjoy her friends' company while enjoying a fine glass of wine or craft cocktails. Chris was always up for an adventure and loved to travel with friends often and they, along with Napa Valley, Iceland, France, Switzerland, Scotland, Mexico and all of America's spas, mourn her passing. She loved all animals but had a special place in her heart for dogs (Vuk, Jojo, Charlotte, Potato and Scarlett) and birds. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chris' memory may be made to Michiana Humane Society and Feeding America. May she rest peacefully in heaven with Lou listening to music, drinking martinis, socializing, dancing again beneath the harvest moon and reading to her heart's content until her family and friends can be with her again. A memorial and celebration of Chris' life will be held at a future date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store