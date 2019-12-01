|
|
Christine Ann Mueller, nee Battista, 83, of Northbrook. Beloved wife of the late Ronald; loving and devoted mother of Jeanne (Tom) Denison, Ronald, Jr. (Debbie) Mueller, Christopher (Carrie) Mueller. Proud grandmother of Christine (Brian) Diss, Kate (Matt) Sivard, Matthew (Elizabeth) Denison, Allison (Brian) Amado, Ashley (Brian) Gallagher, Ron Mueller III, Claude and Madison Mueller. Great grandmother of Luke, Connor and Anna Diss; Elizabeth and James Sivard; Carter Denison; Dylan, Payton and Abbey Amado; Cole and Blake Gallagher. Dear sister of Lou Battista and loving aunt of Jennifer (John) Roach. Daughter of the late Jennie and Louis Battista. Visitation Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Norbert Church, 1809 Walters Avenue, Northbrook, IL 60062. Entombment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Songs By Heart Foundation, 1717 K Street, NW, Suite 600, Washington, DC 20006-5343 or Songsbyheart.org. Please notate donations to North Shore Place. Info 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019