Christine Long, 87, died on March 10 in Chicago. She is survived by her husband, Jerome, and three children, Genia, Martin, and Stephen, and her grandchildren, Max, Marina, Alec, Jacob (Jaffe), and Hannah. Among her passions were politics, the nuts and bolts of the democratic process, immigrant and civil rights issues, and Polish culture and politics. Chris worked for many political campaigns and causes. She was known as an expert in ballot access and for coordination with ethnic coalitions. Among her proudest achievements was helping 4,000 people become U.S. citizens. She worked for the Polish Sejm (Congress) at the time of that country's transition from Communism to democratic representation and helped train political parties for their first direct presidential election. She was active in many civic groups, including City Club of Chicago, Illinois Ethnic Coalition, National Polish American-Jewish American Council, Polish American Economic Forum, U.S. Poland Chamber of Commerce, and Warsaw Committee of Chicago Sister Cities International. Chris is a graduate of Alverno College (1953). She donated her brain as part of a study of the Cognitive Neurological and Alzheimer's Disease Center. Her body went to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois. A commemorative event will be organized by her family. Donations should be made to her favorite causes: Planned Parenthood, Feeding America, Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, and Alverno College. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary