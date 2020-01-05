|
|
Christine S. Gates passed away peacefully on December 13th, 2019 in Lake Forest, IL. She was 91 years old. She was predeceased by her loving husband, John S. Gates and is survived by her children John S. Gates Jr. (Weezie), Susan Gates Cooper (Bill), Sarah Gates Colley (Bryan) and 7 grandchildren. She was born in Philadelphia, PA., and graduated from The University of Pennsylvania. She was actively involved with many civic interests in Philadelphia, Lake Forest and in Chicago. She will always be remembered for her love for her family and friends, a truly devoted mother. and for her kindness to all. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lake Forest Hospital payable to Northwestern Memorial Foundation, 1000 N. Westmoreland rd., Lake Forest, IL 60045 or online at giving.nm.org/lf. In memory of Christine S. Gates
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020