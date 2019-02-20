|
|
Christine T. Shock Age 40 of Villa Park, IL . Peacefully passed away on Wednesday February 13, 2019 with her family by her side. Cherished Daughter of Frank W. Shock Jr. and Tina (Richard) Johnson Nee Hubalik. Loving sister to Frank W. Shock III (Adina). Fond Aunt of Michael, Daniel, Elliana. Devoted granddaughter of Carla Shock. Fond Niece of numerous Aunts and Uncles, Christine will be missed by her many Cousins.Christine was preceded in death by her Grandparents Frank W. Shock Sr. and Michael and Antoinette Hubalik. Visitation will be held at Marquette Manor Baptist Church 333 75th St. Downers Grove IL 60516On Thursday February 21, 2019 from 9AM to time of service at 11AM.For further information please contact Hayes Funeral & Cremation Service at 630-536-9507
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019