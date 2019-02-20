Home

Hayes Funeral & Cremation Service
260 S. Schmidt Rd Suite C
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
(630) 536-9507
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Marquette Manor Baptist Church
333 75 th St.
Downers Grove, IL
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Marquette Manor Baptist Church
333 75 th St.
Downers Grove, IL
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Shock


1978 - 2019
Christine Shock Obituary
Christine T. Shock Age 40 of Villa Park, IL . Peacefully passed away on Wednesday February 13, 2019 with her family by her side. Cherished Daughter of Frank W. Shock Jr. and Tina (Richard) Johnson Nee Hubalik. Loving sister to Frank W. Shock III (Adina). Fond Aunt of Michael, Daniel, Elliana. Devoted granddaughter of Carla Shock. Fond Niece of numerous Aunts and Uncles, Christine will be missed by her many Cousins.Christine was preceded in death by her Grandparents Frank W. Shock Sr. and Michael and Antoinette Hubalik. Visitation will be held at Marquette Manor Baptist Church 333 75th St. Downers Grove IL 60516On Thursday February 21, 2019 from 9AM to time of service at 11AM.For further information please contact Hayes Funeral & Cremation Service at 630-536-9507
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019
