Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
Christine Shults

Christine Shults Obituary
Christine Shults nee Brumleve, age 74, of Chicago passed away at home on Friday, March 6, 2020. Loving mother of Craig Shults; former wife and best friend of JD Shults; cherished daughter of the late William and the late Simone Brumleve; dear sister of the late Michael (Karen) Brumleve, the late Valerie (the late Dale) Samuelson; fond aunt of Heather (Sean) Markham; loving great aunt of Emma; caring cousin of Steven and Madonna Siles; best friend of Judy O'Hare. Christine was a beloved employee at Local Union 734 for many years. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, from 4PM to 9PM at Kolbus May Funeral Home, 6857 W. Higgins Ave, Chicago. Friday, March 13, a gathering will be held at the funeral home from 10AM until the time of service at 11AM. Interment at Union Ridge Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020
