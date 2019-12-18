Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Christine Sorrentino
Lying in State
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at Marian Village
15624 Marian Dr.
Homer Glen, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at Marian Village
15624 Marian Dr.
Homer Glen, IL
Christine Sorrentino


1922 - 2019
Christine Sorrentino Obituary
Christine E. Sorrentino, born June 19, 1922. Resident of Marian Village. Devoted sister of Anthony (Marilyn). Loving aunt of Gregg (Kate) and Dr. Mark (Dr. Denise). Great-aunt of Dominic, Christian, Dante and Bianca. Lying-in-state at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at Marian Village, 15624 Marian Dr., Homer Glen, Friday, December 20, 2019 from 9am until time of Mass 10am. Interment Holy Sepulchre. Christine sang professionally and also in many church choirs in California and Illinois. For info RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019
