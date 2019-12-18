|
|
Christine E. Sorrentino, born June 19, 1922. Resident of Marian Village. Devoted sister of Anthony (Marilyn). Loving aunt of Gregg (Kate) and Dr. Mark (Dr. Denise). Great-aunt of Dominic, Christian, Dante and Bianca. Lying-in-state at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at Marian Village, 15624 Marian Dr., Homer Glen, Friday, December 20, 2019 from 9am until time of Mass 10am. Interment Holy Sepulchre. Christine sang professionally and also in many church choirs in California and Illinois. For info RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019