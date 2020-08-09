1/1
Christopher A. Scheid
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Arthur Scheid, 31; born in Worcester, MA; passed away surrounded by love at his home in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood, August 4, 2020. After graduating from Algonquin Regional H.S. in Northborough and earning his B.S. in Mathematics from the College of William & Mary, Chris began his eight-year career as a Programmer and Technology Manager at Accenture in Washington, DC. He met his wife, Meghan, on his second day of orientation. Chris lived a life full of fun, laughter, and appreciation. He never met a game he wasn't good at within ten minutes, he loved Boston sports teams with a passion, and he was happiest spending time with his wife and dog at a beautiful park or beach. Despite his three-year battle with cancer, he continued to travel extensively, manage a large team at work, eat as much pasta as possible, and spend time with friends and family. Chris was the beloved husband of four years of Meghan Rose Scheid (nee O'Keefe); cherished son of Richard and Cheryl (nee Russell) Scheid; dear brother of Mark Scheid; faithful companion of Charlie the black rescue dog. He is survived by his in-laws, Michael and Jennifer O'Keefe, and his sister-in-laws, Courtney, Kaitlyn, and Kelly O'Keefe. He will be truly and deeply missed by so many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network https://bcan.org Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved