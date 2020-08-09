Christopher Arthur Scheid, 31; born in Worcester, MA; passed away surrounded by love at his home in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood, August 4, 2020. After graduating from Algonquin Regional H.S. in Northborough and earning his B.S. in Mathematics from the College of William & Mary, Chris began his eight-year career as a Programmer and Technology Manager at Accenture in Washington, DC. He met his wife, Meghan, on his second day of orientation. Chris lived a life full of fun, laughter, and appreciation. He never met a game he wasn't good at within ten minutes, he loved Boston sports teams with a passion, and he was happiest spending time with his wife and dog at a beautiful park or beach. Despite his three-year battle with cancer, he continued to travel extensively, manage a large team at work, eat as much pasta as possible, and spend time with friends and family. Chris was the beloved husband of four years of Meghan Rose Scheid (nee O'Keefe); cherished son of Richard and Cheryl (nee Russell) Scheid; dear brother of Mark Scheid; faithful companion of Charlie the black rescue dog. He is survived by his in-laws, Michael and Jennifer O'Keefe, and his sister-in-laws, Courtney, Kaitlyn, and Kelly O'Keefe. He will be truly and deeply missed by so many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network https://bcan.org
