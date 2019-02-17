Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Esposito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher B. Esposito

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christopher B. Esposito Obituary
Christopher B. Esposito, beloved husband of Patricia (nee Petrella)Esposito; devoted father of Bianca Esposito and Marissa Esposito; loving son of the late William Esposito and Camille (the late William) Charnota; dear brother of Mark (Lina) Esposito, David (Piera) Charnota and Melissa (Robert) Rascia; dear son-in-law of Rose (the late Vince) Petrella; dear brother-in-law of Vince (Lisa) Petrella and Mario (Karen) Petrella; dear uncle of several nieces and nephews and friend to many. Funeral Tuesday, family and friends are asked to gather 8:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Isidore Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , www.lung.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now