|
|
Christopher B. Esposito, beloved husband of Patricia (nee Petrella)Esposito; devoted father of Bianca Esposito and Marissa Esposito; loving son of the late William Esposito and Camille (the late William) Charnota; dear brother of Mark (Lina) Esposito, David (Piera) Charnota and Melissa (Robert) Rascia; dear son-in-law of Rose (the late Vince) Petrella; dear brother-in-law of Vince (Lisa) Petrella and Mario (Karen) Petrella; dear uncle of several nieces and nephews and friend to many. Funeral Tuesday, family and friends are asked to gather 8:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Isidore Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , www.lung.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019