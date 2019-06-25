|
Christopher B. Stankovich, age 48, of Plano, IL passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was born on March 24, 1971 in Aurora, IL.
Christopher was employed for many years as a welder. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Christopher especially enjoyed working on engines and spending time with family and friends riding his Harley. He also loved partaking of a good cold beer.
He is survived by his son, Chandler Stankovich of Sheridan, IL; his daughter, Karlee Stankovich of Sheridan, IL; his step-daughter, Kareena Harrison of Sheridan, IL; and his sister, Michele Stankovich of Sandwich, IL; as well as his two nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Stankovich; and a best friend, Mike Tesch.
Funeral Services are private.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHome.com or 630-552-7211.
