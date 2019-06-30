|
Christopher Colin Piecha, age 25; Adored son of Christopher Eryk and Gloria Jean-Marie, nee Ohman, (James Michael) Lyman; Cherished and devoted boyfriend of Amanda Dabrowski; Nephew of Richard (Pam) Piecha and Peter Piecha; Cousin of Joshua Piecha; Best friend of Skyler and numerous more. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home, 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Funeral prayers begin Tuesday 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home, then proceeding to St. Priscilla Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment private. Info. 773-286-2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019