Christopher Piecha
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Priscilla Church
More Obituaries for Christopher Piecha
Christopher Colin Piecha


1994 - 2019
Christopher Colin Piecha Obituary
Christopher Colin Piecha, age 25; Adored son of Christopher Eryk and Gloria Jean-Marie, nee Ohman, (James Michael) Lyman; Cherished and devoted boyfriend of Amanda Dabrowski; Nephew of Richard (Pam) Piecha and Peter Piecha; Cousin of Joshua Piecha; Best friend of Skyler and numerous more. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home, 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Funeral prayers begin Tuesday 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home, then proceeding to St. Priscilla Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment private. Info. 773-286-2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019
