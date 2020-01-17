|
Christopher F. Beaulieu, 57, of Chicago passed into eternal life on January 15, 2020. Dearly beloved husband of Jennifer (nee Palucki); loving son of Loretta; dearest brother of Larry Jr. (Nancy). Chris earned a Bachelor of Science from Indiana University Northwest. He earned his Masters of Science in Taxation from DePaul University. For 35 years he was a CPA specializing in tax. He was the founder and CEO of Blue Money Strategy Inc. in Schaumburg, IL. Chris was a nominated board member of the IL CPA Society and won a 2019 Distinguished Service Award. He served as course reviewer and speaker for Kaplan Professional. He enjoyed networking with the Referral Experts and Networkers. He was the Treasurer of First Folio Theater in Oakbrook, IL. Chris was a huge fan of the Cubs, Blackhawks and Bears. Most of all, he loved spending time with his wife Jennifer. He was her world. Her everything. Her Hero. Funeral services private. Memorial service details to follow at caringcremations.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020