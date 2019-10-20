|
|
Few of us are lucky enough to have had a man like Chris Clarke in our lives. He was a friend, brother, brother-in-law, neighbor, uncle, beloved son-in-law, father, and husband who formed deep and lasting impressions on everyone he knew.
Christopher George Clarke was born on June 24, 1973 to proud parents Judith and Lesley Clarke and grew up in Glen Ellyn. There, with his younger brother Dave, Chris honed his quick wit and discovered a love for books, movies, trivia and music.
Chris left Illinois to attend college at Indiana University, where he quickly made friendships that would be a defining part of his life. Through Pi Kappa Phi, Chris gained additional brothers-and an additional nickname, Clarkee. The friendships he made would only grow after leaving IU, as Chris built a career, married the love of his life, and started a family.
Chris was a devoted husband and best friend to Jeanine, who he affectionately called NeNe. NeNe and Chris (AKA her Sweet Guatine) explored the foodie culture of Chicago. He always had a list of great restaurants to check out and enjoyed trying new cuisines and experiences. Together, Chris and Jeanine shared a life of love and laughter, as well as a son, George.
A big personality who was admired for his intellectual curiosity, Chris took genuine interest in everyone who crossed his path and was always up for a good conversation. He perfected a sarcastic, surly, and genuinely lovable charm. Chris loved hosting parties and game nights and could often be found working on a puzzle. He was an avid reader and movie-goer. George has taken up his dad's appreciation for music, games, puzzles, and Slurpees.
Chris was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. His spirit will be kept alive by his vast universe of friends and family and lives on in George.
A visitation will take place at 9:00 AM, Saturday, October 26 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 205 N Prospect Avenue, Park Ridge. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Ryan-Parke Funeral Home. For info. please visit www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019