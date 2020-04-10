|
|
Christopher "Chris" George Firlit, M.D., D.M.D., age 37, of Berkley, Michigan, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Friday, April 3, 2020 in Novi, Michigan. He was born April 18, 1982 in Maywood, Illinois to Dr. George and Kathryn (née Johnson) Firlit. Chris was the cherished husband of Sylvie; loving father to Alexander, Viktor, and Katerina; and loyal brother of Brian Firlit (Courtney), Neil Firlit (Monica), and Regina McDougal. He was an engaged and caring uncle to Claire and Paige Firlit; Annmarie and Sara Firlit; and Aidan, Maeve, and Roark McDougal.
An avid outdoorsman and fisherman, Chris had a love for the water. Though he fished around the world, he cared more about spending time with his friends and family on the water than he ever did about catching fish. He grew up excelling in swimming and baseball and maintained a love for Chicago sports throughout his life. Chris enjoyed working with his hands, constantly building, fixing and enhancing everything. He was most of all passionate about sharing his many hobbies and adventures with his children.
Chris was dedicated to his work as an Oral Maxillofacial Surgeon. His years-long journey to achieve this professional goal took him through several states and earned him close friends whom he considered family.
As a physician, Chris touched and healed many lives, but he was robbed of his own far too early. He was caring and kind, inspiring and intelligent, and had an outgoing sense of humor that enlightened everyone around him. He was steadfast in his principles - family, loyalty, and liberty. Above all, he was loving and loved. Chris will be dearly missed.
A private visitation will be taking place for Chris in Berkley, Michigan. The memorial service celebrating his life will be held in Chicago later this summer. After an outpouring of support, a fund has been established in Chris' name for his children's education. Contributions can be directed to Sylvie Firlit at 208 E. Columbia Ave., Elmhurst, IL 60126.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020