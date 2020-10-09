Christopher George Sperry passed away at his home in Sunset, SC at 1:09 PM on October 5 after a decade-long battle with cancer.



Chris was born on 7/5/60 in Palo Alto, CA to George Walter Sperry and Barbara Clarke Sperry. Raised in Bushnell, IL, Chris graduated from Macomb High School and went on to the University of Illinois. Graduating with a degree in Agricultural Economics, Chris continued his education at Western Illinois University, earning his MBA, then attended the Graduate School of Business at the University of Chicago.



Chris began his career at Mcmaster-Carr Supply Company and worked for a number of similar supply firms. He finished his career as a Vice President and Company Officer at Grainger, headquartered in Lake Forest, IL. As part of his semi-retirement, Chris engaged in private equity work and co-founded the small investment firm, Hurdle Barriers, LLC.



While Chris battled a number of different cancers over the past ten years, he refused to let his status as a patient define him. A man of true grit, Chris went on to finish the Madison, Wisconsin Ironman in 2012 shortly after receiving radiation treatment and invasive surgery in addition to multiple rounds of chemotherapy.



Chris married his high school sweetheart, Carol McConkey Sperry in 1984. Chris and Carol raised their three children in Lake Bluff IL. He is preceded in death by his father George and his step-father, Paul Carson Jr. Chris is survived by his wife, Carol McConkey Sperry of Sunset, SC and Chicago, IL, son and daughter-in-law Ben and Sydney Sperry of Austin, TX, son Will Carson Sperry of Greenville, SC, and daughter, Ella Jude Sperry of Chicago, IL. He is also survived by his mother, Barbara C. Carson, and his sisters, Sabrina Walkosz, Jane Finley, Sarah Surgent, and Alison Vawter.



Due to COVID-19, the family will not be holding an in-person service for the time being. They will, however, be in touch with those closest to the family with plans for a virtual remembrance in the coming days.





