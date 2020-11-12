1/1
Christopher Horsch
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Horsch, 79, of Chicago died at home on November 11 after a brief illness.

Chris was born to Paul and Madeline (Elkins) Horsch on July 6, 1941 in Indianapolis. His formative years were spent in Cleveland and Boardman, OH and Newnan, GA. Chris graduated from the University of the South in 1963, and Duke University Law School in 1966. From 1966 to 1969, he served in the US Navy as a Supply Officer aboard the USS Steinaker.

In 1970, Chris married Patricia DeLaney of Charlotte, NC, who he met and began dating when he was at Duke Law School and she was an undergraduate at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. They settled in Chicago, where Chris practiced as an attorney at Vedder Price for the better part of 20 years. From 1973 to 1974, they relocated to Berea, KY, where Chris was General Counsel of the Kentucky Highlands Investment Corp, which provided economic opportunity for residents of southern and eastern Kentucky. In 1989, he became the first General Counsel of the South Shore Bank of Chicago, where he worked, incredibly fulfilled by the bank's mission to provide banking services and investment in underserved neighborhoods, until his retirement in 2009. In addition to his own legal work, Chris was an early advocate of law firms providing legal services for people in need. He served on the Board of the Public Interest Law Initiative since 1985, advocating for opportunities for law students and young lawyers to gain first-hand exposure to the enormous unmet legal needs in the community.

Chris loved music. He and Patty have been Chicago Symphony Orchestra subscribers since they moved to Chicago, and made a pilgrimage each spring to the University of Chicago for the annual Gilbert and Sullivan performance. Chris was a gifted tuba player, having attended the National Music Camp at Interlochen as a high school student. For the past 30 years, he hosted a brass and woodwind quintet at his home every week. The group played for the sheer joy of it, with occasional impromptu concerts in Lincoln Park during the summer. Chris was also a proud member of the Ravenswood Community Orchestra.

Chris also enjoyed family, friends, tennis, travel, a good biography, the Chicago Cubs, and the daily New York Times crossword puzzle. Inspired by the character Murray Burns from his favorite movie "A Thousand Clowns," he counseled those around him to "never miss the funny part."

In addition to Patty, his wife of 50 years, Chris is survived by his sister, Gretchen Simmons (Donald) of Crawford, MS; three children: John Horsch (Rachel) of Oakland, CA, Peter Horsch (Dina) of Denver, CO, and Kate McDaniel (Robert) of Denver, CO; five grandsons: Caleb and Noah Horsch, Owen Horsch, and David and Benjamin McDaniel; and five nieces and nephews.

Chris' family looks forward to a celebration of his life when conditions permit. The family encourages friends to consider a memorial gift to the Chris Horsch Honorary Internship at the Public Interest Law Initiative (105 West Madison Street, Suite 610, Chicago, IL 60602; https://pili.org/donate/).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
Wonderful man, husband, father and grandfather. The world lost a good one. Condolences to Patty, Kate and everyone else impacted by Chris.
Keith, Melissa, Max and Zoe Downham
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved