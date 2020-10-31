Christopher John Jackson, 50, of Long Grove, IL, passed away on October 27, 2020 following a cycling accident. He is survived by his wife, Karen (Edwards) Jackson, daughter Lily Jackson, stepdaughter Abby Crelman, parents, Anita and David Jackson, brothers, Daniel (Branda) and Michael Jackson, and father-in-law, Charles Edwards. An online memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 1 at 3:00pm. Details can be found at www.kolhadash.com/chrisjackson
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chris Jackson Memorial Scholarship Fund by visiting https://www.mightycause.com/story/cjacksmemorial
.