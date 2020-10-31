1/
Christopher J. Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher John Jackson, 50, of Long Grove, IL, passed away on October 27, 2020 following a cycling accident. He is survived by his wife, Karen (Edwards) Jackson, daughter Lily Jackson, stepdaughter Abby Crelman, parents, Anita and David Jackson, brothers, Daniel (Branda) and Michael Jackson, and father-in-law, Charles Edwards. An online memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 1 at 3:00pm. Details can be found at www.kolhadash.com/chrisjackson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chris Jackson Memorial Scholarship Fund by visiting https://www.mightycause.com/story/cjacksmemorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Online - Details can be found at www.kolhadash.com/chrisjackson
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Stacy Morales (Czerniejewski- Greg's Sister)
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved