Christopher La Trobe, 63, of Chicago, passed away Sept. 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Gundula Moldenhawer-Chambless; loving father of Alex & Robert La Trobe and step-son Bjorn Chambless; devoted son of Peggy and the late Brian La Trobe; loyal brother of Mark (Sarah), Gavin (Vanessa), and Andrew (Ingrid) La Trobe; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Chris was a leading authority and innovator in the diamond and jewelry industry. Visitation Wed., Sept. 23, 2020 from 10 am to 2 pm with a prayer service at 11 am at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, IL 60657. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Global Giving www.globalgiving.org
. Full obit and info: www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com
(773) 472-6300.