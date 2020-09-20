1/
Christopher La Trobe
Christopher La Trobe, 63, of Chicago, passed away Sept. 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Gundula Moldenhawer-Chambless; loving father of Alex & Robert La Trobe and step-son Bjorn Chambless; devoted son of Peggy and the late Brian La Trobe; loyal brother of Mark (Sarah), Gavin (Vanessa), and Andrew (Ingrid) La Trobe; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Chris was a leading authority and innovator in the diamond and jewelry industry. Visitation Wed., Sept. 23, 2020 from 10 am to 2 pm with a prayer service at 11 am at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, IL 60657. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Global Giving www.globalgiving.org. Full obit and info: www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com (773) 472-6300.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
SEP
23
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Lake View Funeral Home
