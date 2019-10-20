Home

Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Name Cathedral Chapel
(enter on Superior Street), 30 E. Superior St.
Chicago, IL
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Name Cathedral
735 N. State St.
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Name Cathedral
735 N. State St.
Chicago, IL
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:30 PM
JBTV Music Television Studios
318 W. Grand Ave., 4th Floor
Chicago, IL
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery
4901 N. Clark St.
Chicago, IL
Christopher Mark Vicente, age 45. Devoted son of the late Crescente Ortiz Vicente and the late Emerita Rono Alcazar; fond brother of Christine Marie Vicente. Chris, an avid traveler and life adventurer, served as the VP IT & Digital Media/Executive Producer at JBTV Music Television Studios. He graduated with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Computer Science Engineering from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and studied Leadership at Yale University, Yale School of Management. He also worked as Executive Director at For Goods. Prior to joining JBTV and For Goods, he was an executive at consulting firms such as BearingPoint and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Chris was an inspiration and support to so many people who attribute their success and lives to Chris's influence. Visitation Monday, October 21, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Holy Name Cathedral Chapel (enter on Superior Street), 30 E. Superior St., Chicago, IL 60610. Visitation Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Holy Name Cathedral, 735 N. State St., Chicago, IL 60610 with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. A reception will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 12:30 pm at JBTV Music Television Studios, 318 W. Grand Ave., 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60654. Interment Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, 4901 N. Clark St., Chicago, Illinois 60640. In lieu of flowers a fundraiser has been started to cover the cost of Chris' funeral expenses. Please consider donating if you can, as any amount will truly help. Donations can be sent via Venmo to [email protected] or to PayPal via PayPal.me/sendchrislove. For info 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
