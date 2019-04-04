Resources More Obituaries for Christopher Fix Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Christopher Neilson Fix

Obituary Condolences Flowers Christopher Neilson Fix, of Hermosa Beach, CA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 22, 2019 while on a business trip in New York City, NY. The most important thing in Chris' life was his family whom he loved unconditionally. He was embraced as a father, husband, son, brother and friend. Chris is survived by his devoted wife of 18 years, Jennifer Debevec Fix, and their three precious sons, Tobin (16), Nathan (16) and Gavin (12). Chris was the loving son of John N and Linda (Harris) Fix and brother to John Fix (Jill), David Fix (Barb), and Wendy Fix Shpiz (Dave). He was "Uncle Chris" to his cherished nieces and nephews: Caroline, Cassie and Kyle Fix; Talia and Kaylen Fix; Jack, Charlie, and Mollie Shpiz; and Richey Debevec. He was the beloved son-in-law of Sally Debevec (preceded in death by Richard Debevec) and dear brother-in-law of Richard Debevec (Trisha). Among his various nicknames, "Fixer" was known for his infectious spirit. His smile could light up a room and his zest for life left a mark on everyone he met. Nothing made Chris happier than spending time with his wife and three sons. Born November 17, 1965, Chris grew up in Kenilworth, IL, attended Joseph Sears School and New Trier High School (Winnetka). He was a beloved teammate, junior hockey player, varsity football player, and All-State catcher in baseball. He forever cherished the memories from his childhood sports, the lifelong friendships he formed, and took so much pride in current days watching his three sons play hockey and lacrosse. After high school, Chris attended Depauw University in Greencastle, IN, where he joined the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and was a member and captain of the baseball team. He graduated in the spring of 1988 with a Liberal Arts degree. In the summer of 1988, Chris joined CBS Network in Chicago, IL. He spent the majority of his time in Chicago working with CBS sports clients, after which he was transferred to Detroit, MI and then Los Angeles, CA where he worked with national clients building sponsorships and advertising. While in LA, he joined CBS Interactive, the media leg providing online content for CBS Sports.com, NCAA.com, Max Preps and 150 official athletic sites. The company was, at that time, in the forefront of the internet providing information that was critical to the launch of online sports media. In the early days of March Madness, Fantasy Football and The Masters Live, Chris played a key role in garnering national advertiser support in what became a huge part of CBS Sports online success. As National Sales Manager and later, Senior Vice President, Sales, Chris built relationships with CBS Sports Affiliates, including NCAA, NFL, PGA Tour, NHL and MLB, and managed cross-platform national sales teams. In December of 2014, Chris left CBS after 26 years of service. In recent years, he spent a brief period marketing the winter and summer Olympics for NBC sports, formed his own consulting firm and helped various corporations create new sales strategies and improve client's positioning in competitive marketplaces. Throughout his 54 years, Chris had a larger than life personality and was completely dedicated to everything he did. He touched so many people over the years in various ways and will be missed greatly. When you think of Chris, remember his smile, celebrate life and jump in. Funeral services will be held at 10am on Friday, April 5, 2019 at American Martyrs Church, 1431 Deegan Place, Manhattan Beach, California, 90266. A reception for family and friends will be held immediately following the service. Arrangements for a memorial service in Kenilworth, IL will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to "Homes of Hope" through the non-profit Youth With a Mission San Diego/Baja (https://ywamsdb.webconnex.com/general - include a note that donation is in honor of Chris Fix); or "College America" in support of the education for Tobin, Nathan, and Gavin Fix (contribution checks should be made out to "College America" and can be sent directly to the attention of Jennifer Fix, 6333 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90001). Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries