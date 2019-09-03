Home

Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
708-614-9900
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
View Map
Christopher Patrick Hogan Obituary
Christopher Patrick Hogan, Age 51, In God's Care on August 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Beth for 28 years. Loving father of Caley Ann, Connor Thomas, and Kara Shea Hogan. Chris loved and supported his children in their life's goals and passions at University of Wisconsin, The Ohio State University, and University of Iowa. He enjoyed being a Baseball Coach, Cheer Dad, and Roller Derby Dad with the same love he held as a Cubs fan. Beloved son of Patricia and the late Jeremiah Hogan. Dear brother of Lisa Hogan. Devoted son-in-law of Henry and Brenda Meents. Fond brother-in-law of Matthew and Marie Meents. Alumnus of St. Barnabas Grammar School, Marist H.S. and Eastern Illinois University. Vice President of Retail Sales for Avature. Chris had a great passion for golf and recently enjoyed competing in the National World Amateur Golf Tournament in Myrtle Beach, SC. Visitation Thursday 3-9pm at Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60477. Chapel Service Friday at 11:00am. Interment Private. As a proud supporter of St. Jude's, memorials to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 in memory of Chris, are greatly appreciated by the family. Info: 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 3, 2019
