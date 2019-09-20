Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Lasek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher R. Lasek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher R. Lasek Obituary
Christopher R. Lasek, age 23 of Hinsdale, IL; beloved son of Sue (nee Cacciatore) and Mark Lasek; loving brother of Richie, Charlotte, Josephine, and Mark Lasek; dear grandson of Lillian & the late Richard C. Lasek, and Charlotte & the late Victor J. Cacciatore; fond nephew of Victor (Josephine) Cacciatore, Joseph (Mary Jo) Cacciatore, Peter (Rita) Cacciatore, Cynthia (Roger) Bickel, Mary Beth Cacciatore, Gloria (Hayati) Turan, Christopher (Bridget) Cacciatore, Philip (Jo Anne) Cacciatore, Daniel Cacciatore, and Maria Cacciatore; cousin and friend of many. Visitation Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10am until time of Mass, 12pm at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs. Private interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations given to Misericordia (misericordia.com) are appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. 708-352-6500. See the full obituary at hjfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now