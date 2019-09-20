|
Christopher R. Lasek, age 23 of Hinsdale, IL; beloved son of Sue (nee Cacciatore) and Mark Lasek; loving brother of Richie, Charlotte, Josephine, and Mark Lasek; dear grandson of Lillian & the late Richard C. Lasek, and Charlotte & the late Victor J. Cacciatore; fond nephew of Victor (Josephine) Cacciatore, Joseph (Mary Jo) Cacciatore, Peter (Rita) Cacciatore, Cynthia (Roger) Bickel, Mary Beth Cacciatore, Gloria (Hayati) Turan, Christopher (Bridget) Cacciatore, Philip (Jo Anne) Cacciatore, Daniel Cacciatore, and Maria Cacciatore; cousin and friend of many. Visitation Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10am until time of Mass, 12pm at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs. Private interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations given to Misericordia (misericordia.com) are appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. 708-352-6500. See the full obituary at hjfunerals.com.
