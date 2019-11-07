Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chun H. Lu, MD, 80, longtime resident of Elmhurst, passed away November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Su-Huei Lu, devoted father of Susan Lu and Linda Lu, dear grandfather of Alyssa and Sophia Lee, loving brother of 5, uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dr. Lu was a pediatrician at Villa Medical Arts for many years. Visitation to be held Saturday, November 9th from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home, 17W201 Roosevelt Rd. Oakbrook Terrace, IL, where services will be held at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD, 21741-50014 or . For more information please call 630-941-5860.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019
