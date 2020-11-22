1/1
Cindy Ann Baldwin
1957 - 2020
Cindy Ann Baldwin, age 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by love at her home in Orland Park Saturday evening, November 14th, 2020. Cindy was born May 20th, 1957, in Chicago, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Mildred Mattes. Cindy was a loving mother of four, and, six years ago, embraced her role as "Grammie". She treasured every moment with her children/grandchildren and inspired them, as she did so many others in her life, with her positive outlook and her selfless love and commitment to family and friends. She is survived by her husband William Charles Baldwin of 41 years, her sister Lynn Sullivan and brother-in-law James Sullivan. Much loved mother to William Kenneth Baldwin, Michael John Baldwin, Elizabeth Ann Axelrod and Timothy Daniel Baldwin; Proud mother-in-law to Michael James Axelrod and Ana Baldwin; Cherished grandmother of Maelin Ann and Caden James Axelrod. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Condolences or memories of Cindy are welcomed and may be sent to the family at cindyannmemories@gmail.com. Donations to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in memory of Cindy will be gratefully appreciated. www.bcrf.org. A celebration of Cindy's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Orland Funeral Home (708) 460-7500 or www.orlandfuneralhome.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143RD ST
Orland Park, IL 60462
7084607500
