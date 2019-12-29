|
Clair D. Detro, of Elmhurst. World traveler, age 88, beloved father of Dale and Diane (Szczepaniak). Loving grandfather of Alissa and Daniel. Preceded in death by his wife and fellow world traveler, Joanne P. Detro nee Plumery. Clair was an Air Force veteran serving from 1949 until 1953. His hobbies included traveling, golf, pinochle, and fishing. At Clair's request, no services are forthcoming. Arrangements by Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019