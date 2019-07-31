Home

Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
Claire A. Greenspon

Claire A. Greenspon, 88, of Munster, IN and West Palm Beach, FL passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Beloved mother of Deborah Clark, David M. Greenspon and Dr. James (Renee) Greenspon. Loving grandmother of Lindsay, Todd (Angela), Tracy and Allie Clark, Mallory, Marc, Ellie, Daniel and Jonathan Greenspon. Cherished sister of Robert (Judy) Atlas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Irwin Greenspon; parents, Albert and Margaret Atlas.

Claire immigrated to the United States from Kisvarda, Hungary in 1938. Claire grew up in Gary, Indiana and graduated from Emerson High School Class of 1949. She graduated from Indiana University Bloomington with an Education degree in 1953. Claire valued spending time with her family and grandchildren in her Florida, Chicago and Munster homes. She was a longtime member of Temple Beth El, its Sisterhood, and a lifetime member of Hadassah. A positive life force, she loved reading, cooking, gardening, music, theater, movies and travel. Claire lived a full and fruitful life with a generous heart and a warm smile.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 9:30 am at Kish Funeral Home, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Visitation will be 8:30-9:30 am prior to the service. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie, IL.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Alzheimer's Research or the in her memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019
