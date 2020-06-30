Claire Chanenson nee Cohen, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Seymour Chanenson. Cherished mother of Cyndy (Harold Robin) Chanenson and Steven (Ellie Levine) Chanenson. Adored grandmother of Matthew and Alyssa Robin and Jake, Ben, and Sam Chanenson. Dear sister of the late Annette (the late Norman) Figatner. Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews and their children. Treasured teacher in the Chicago Public Schools. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the Anti-Defamation League, 309 W. Washington St., Ste 750, Chicago, IL 60606, www.chicago.adl.org, or the Dr. Sue Library, 850 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL 60035, www.drsuechildrenslibrary.com, would be appreciated. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals- Skokie Chapel 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.