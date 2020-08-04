1/1
Claire Eleanor Horowitz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claire's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claire Eleanor Horowitz, nee Rubin, age 91. Beloved wife for 67 years to the late Allen B. Horowitz; cherished mother of William "Bill" (Marianne "Mimi") Horowitz and Helene (Joel) Boyer; loving grandmother of Julie (Matthew) Brash, Dana (Evan) Birnbaum, Michael (Yocheved) Boyer, Jenna Boyer and Brett Horowitz and great-grandchildren Bracha, Tzvi, Dylan, Jack and Reese; dear sister of the late Burt (Shirley) Rubin; fond sister-in-law of Norene and the late Larry Horowitz and the late Harold and Elsie Horowitz; Claire will be remembered forever by her many special friends. Private graveside services are necessary, however family and friends who can't attend can view the funeral at Claire's webpage on www.mitzvahfunerals.com Tuesday August 4th at 2 PM live, or any-time after the funeral. Contributions in Claire's name to North Suburban Special Recreation Association www.NSSRA.org or the American Heart Association

www.heart.org or North Shore Congregation Israel www.nsci.org would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Funeral
02:00 PM
friends who can't attend can view the funeral at Claire's webpage on www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved