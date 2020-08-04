Claire Eleanor Horowitz, nee Rubin, age 91. Beloved wife for 67 years to the late Allen B. Horowitz; cherished mother of William "Bill" (Marianne "Mimi") Horowitz and Helene (Joel) Boyer; loving grandmother of Julie (Matthew) Brash, Dana (Evan) Birnbaum, Michael (Yocheved) Boyer, Jenna Boyer and Brett Horowitz and great-grandchildren Bracha, Tzvi, Dylan, Jack and Reese; dear sister of the late Burt (Shirley) Rubin; fond sister-in-law of Norene and the late Larry Horowitz and the late Harold and Elsie Horowitz; Claire will be remembered forever by her many special friends. Private graveside services are necessary, however family and friends who can't attend can view the funeral at Claire's webpage on www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Tuesday August 4th at 2 PM live, or any-time after the funeral. Contributions in Claire's name to North Suburban Special Recreation Association www.NSSRA.org
or the American Heart Association www.heart.org
or North Shore Congregation Israel www.nsci.org
would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824