Sr. Claire Gonsowski SSJ-TOSF
Sr. Claire Gonsowski, SSJ-TOSF, 90, died October 13, 2020. Sr. Claire was a Sister of St. Joseph-Third Order of St. Francis for 72 years. She was the beloved sister of Dolores, Lillian and Frank, the late Stanley, Edwin, Walter, Casimer, Marie, Anthony and Chester; loving aunt of 18 nieces and nephews. She will be missed by the sisters of St. Joseph - Third Order of St. Francis. Sr. Claire taught at schools in Illinois and Indiana. Visitation Saturday, October 24, 10:00am until time of service 11:30am at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road) Bartlett. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. **Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a max. of 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sisters of St. Joseph - Third Order of St. Francis at www.ssj-tosf.org would be appreciated. For information (630)289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.
October 20, 2020
My beloved sister. Rest in Peace.
Frank Gonsowski
Brother
