Claire nee Stein, age 82. Loving wife of the late Paul Kole. Devoted mother of Robyn (Ron) Karlin, Sheri (Marc) Urowsky, Lori (Richard) Warshell, Michael Kole and Lawrence (Ran Ran) Kole. Proud grandmother of Matthew, Danielle (Gretchen), Michael, Shmuel, Pnina (Yehuda), Bette, Paul, Alicia, Samantha and Delilah. Fond great grandmother of Hayden. Long- time companion of Harold Farber. Beloved sister of Mel (Patty) Stein and special twin sister of the late Erwin (Margaret) Stein. Cherished sister in-law of Irving (Sharon) Kolesky, the late Rose (the late Al) Ander and Albert Kolesky. Special "favorite" aunt and great friend to many. Service Wednesday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 North Buffalo Grove Rd (one block North of Lake Cook Rd.), Buffalo Grove. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the ARK, 6450 North California, Chicago Illinois 60645 www.arkchicago.org or to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60660 www.misericordia.com, Arrangements by Chicago Jaewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019