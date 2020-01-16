Home

Living Springs Community Chr
19051 S Halsted St
Glenwood, IL 60425
(708) 709-0100
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Living Springs Community Church
19051 S. Halsted St.
Glenwood, IL
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
Living Springs Community Church
19051 S. Halsted St.
Glenwood, IL
View Map
Claire Murvihill Obituary
Claire Murvihill, January 12, 2020, age 83. Late of Chicago Heights. Beloved wife of the late James E. Murvihill; dear mother of Michael Joseph, William Davis (Patricia), David Allan (Lisa), Ronald James and Tisha Marie Murvihill; proud grandmother of nine; Former teacher and realtor, Bible Study Leader of M.& M.'s Bible Study. Avid Bridge player. Visitation at the Living Springs Community Church, 19051 S. Halsted St., Glenwood, IL 60425, Sunday, January 19, 2020 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. Memorials to Great Commission Fund, c/o Living Springs Community Church, 19051 S. Halsted St., Glenwood, IL 60425 would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 16, 2020
