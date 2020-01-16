|
|
Claire Murvihill, January 12, 2020, age 83. Late of Chicago Heights. Beloved wife of the late James E. Murvihill; dear mother of Michael Joseph, William Davis (Patricia), David Allan (Lisa), Ronald James and Tisha Marie Murvihill; proud grandmother of nine; Former teacher and realtor, Bible Study Leader of M.& M.'s Bible Study. Avid Bridge player. Visitation at the Living Springs Community Church, 19051 S. Halsted St., Glenwood, IL 60425, Sunday, January 19, 2020 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. Memorials to Great Commission Fund, c/o Living Springs Community Church, 19051 S. Halsted St., Glenwood, IL 60425 would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 16, 2020