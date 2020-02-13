|
|
Claire "Elaine" Potoker, nee Brown died peacefully on Tuesday. Beloved wife of the late Philip. Devoted mother of Dr. Steven Potoker and Fern Baker Crane (née Potoker, (David obm)). Cherished grandmother of Zachary and Joshua Baker. Elaine will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral service in Montreal from Paperman & Sons on Thursday, February 13 at 9:30 a.m. Graveside service 12 Noon, Friday February 14 at Westlawn Cemetery (Eastlake section), 7801 W. Montrose, Norridge, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be made to CHICAGO Torah Network, TorahNetwork.org, 773-761-0400 ext. 207 or the Philip and Elaine Memorial, JEWISH General Hospital Foundation, 514.340.825. For shiva information contact Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2020