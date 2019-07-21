Claire S. Livaditis, nee Stellas, 82, passed away on July 18 2019. Claire was born to the late Peter and Helen Stellas. A graduate of Niles East High School and Bradley University, Claire was the first person in her immediate family to graduate from college. Like other children of Greek immigrants, Claire spent her early years working at the family supermarket in Chicago, where she developed her tireless work ethic. At Bradley she was very active in the Delta Zeta sorority where she served as an officer and participated in numerous university activities. She met her husband John S. Livaditis at a fundraiser event for the nascent Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church in 1959 and they were married in October of 1960. Together, they enjoyed 59 years of devoted marriage and had four children and 10 grandchildren.



Saints Peter and Paul was a huge part of her life – she and her husband were founding members of the new church built in Glenview along with the subsequent community center and gymnasium building. It is a not a coincidence that Claire and her family settled within walking distance of the church. Claire was universally beloved from people of all callings and will be remembered most for her generosity, huge capacity for compassion and love not only for her husband and children but also for her siblings, in-laws and large extended family. She was always ready with a home-cooked meal and numerous of her children's friends and classmates recall staying at her home and being cared for as if they were immediate family. Her home was a destination for her large family during the holidays and was always open to her family and numerous friends throughout the year, many of which felt comfortable dropping in unannounced.



Claire loved to garden – she cultivated orchids in the greenhouse at her Glenview home and cared for dozens – at times hundreds – of beautiful and exotic potted plants. A passionate animal lover, Claire nurtured numerous dogs and cats throughout her life and passed this love of animals down to her children and grandchildren. An excellent athlete, Claire was avid tennis player and was an accomplished singles and doubles player. Taking up skiing in mid-life, Claire learned to easily navigate challenging slopes at numerous mountains in Colorado. She was a member of the Ladies Philoptochos of Sts. Peter and Paul Church and active member of the women's bowling league.



Claire maintained a perpetually sunny, courageous and optimistic attitude over her final years and never let the physical challenges she experienced impact her positive view on life. Claire is survived by her four children, Stephen (Anita), Peter (Valerie ), Stacy and John (Maria ) Livaditis; and her 10 grandchildren, Nick, Caroline, John, Nicolas, Katarina, Bennett, Charlie, Claire, Virginia and Elizabeth. She was the loving sister of the late Annette Forester, the late George Stellas, Dean Stellas and Jim Stellas. Dozens of cousins, nieces, nephews, God-children and in-laws will also miss her dearly.



Visitation is Tuesday July 23 from 10-11 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Rd. (at Lake Ave.), Glenview, IL 60025 with the Funeral Service beginning immediately after at 11 a.m. Rev. Father Panagiotis Boznos officiating. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Greek American Rehabilitation & Care Centre, 220 N. First St., Wheeling IL 60090 would be appreciated. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. 847-375-0095