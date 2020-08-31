1/1
Claire Silverstein
Claire Silverstein, nee Goldflies, age 91, of Northbrook, beloved wife of the late Sheldon Silverstein; loving mother of Robin Myerberg, Joel (Lynn Callahan) Silverstein, and Peter (Cheryl) Silverstein; cherished mother-in-law of the late Leslie Silverstein; adored grandma of Henry (Lindsey Davanzo-Myerberg) Myerberg and Eric (Elizabeth Schneider) Myerberg, Ronald (Kaleena Escallier) Silverstein, Robert (Rachel) Silverstein and Adam (Jaci) Silverstein, Valerie (William) Palm and James (Lindsay) Silverstein; proud great grandmother of Ella, Joey, Delilah, Stella, Talia, and Jacob; devoted daughter of the late Fred and the late Ruth Goldflies; dear aunt of Gina (Ronald) Sheade and Mark (Sharon) Natarus. Claire will be dearly missed by her family and friends. The graveside service and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org or Make-A-Wish Foundation, www.wish.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 31, 2020.
