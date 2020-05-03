Clara A. Gorek (Cakanic) 8/20/32-4/27/20 born in Chicago, formerly lived in Palos Heights and Oak Lawn. She was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Mary Cakanic and her brother and sister Peter and Mary Cakanic. Loving Mother of Carol Anderson (the late Michael) and Vince (the late Cindy). Devoted Grandmother of Christina Bultas (Matt) and Michelle (fiance Dave Yochem). Fond Great Grandmother of Michael Bultas. Thankful to all the Caregivers and Medical Professionals that were part of her life. Very devoted to her family and a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan. Lifetime member Croatian Fraternal Union. Due to Covid-19 circumstances, Private Memorial and Interment. Celebration of Life Gathering Summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations: the Greater Chicago Food Depository. chicagosfoodbank.org 773/247-3663
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.