Clara A. Gorek
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara A. Gorek (Cakanic) 8/20/32-4/27/20 born in Chicago, formerly lived in Palos Heights and Oak Lawn. She was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Mary Cakanic and her brother and sister Peter and Mary Cakanic. Loving Mother of Carol Anderson (the late Michael) and Vince (the late Cindy). Devoted Grandmother of Christina Bultas (Matt) and Michelle (fiance Dave Yochem). Fond Great Grandmother of Michael Bultas. Thankful to all the Caregivers and Medical Professionals that were part of her life. Very devoted to her family and a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan. Lifetime member Croatian Fraternal Union. Due to Covid-19 circumstances, Private Memorial and Interment. Celebration of Life Gathering Summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations: the Greater Chicago Food Depository. chicagosfoodbank.org 773/247-3663



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
7086361200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved