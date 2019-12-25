Home

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street
Decatur, IL 62526
(217) 875-2004
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Maurice Church
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St Maurice Church
Morrisonville, IL
View Map
Clara Ann Hilquist


1932 - 2019
Clara Ann Hilquist Obituary
Decatur - Colonel Clara Ann Hilquist (retired) of Decatur, formerly of Park Ridge, IL passed away on Sunday Dec. 22, 2019 at Randall Residence in Decatur. Clara was born on Jan.26, 1932 in Morrisonville, IL the daughter of George and Veronica (Goebel) Richter. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas A. Hilquist. Services will be Friday Dec. 27, 2019 at St Maurice Church in Morrisonville, IL. Visitation will start at 10:00 am and the funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 am-- burial at St. Maurice cemetery with lunch served following the graveside rights at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Morrisonville, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. John's School or Nursing in Springfield, IL. Arrangements by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. www.moranandgoebel.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 25, 2019
