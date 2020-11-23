Clara Dellumo nee Rosato; Beloved wife of the late Michael Dellumo; loving mother of Robert Dellumo and Donna Broccolino; cherished grandmother "Nana" of Danielle Broccolino & Michael (Mallory) Broccolino; fond sister of Irene (the late Angelo) Cannizzaro, Louise (Frank) Capuani and the late Daniel Rosato. Proud aunt, great aunt and great-great aunt of many beautiful nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 8:30 am until time of funeral, 9:30 am at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Holy Ghost Church. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 23, 2020.