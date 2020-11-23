1/
Clara (Rosato) Dellumo
Clara Dellumo nee Rosato; Beloved wife of the late Michael Dellumo; loving mother of Robert Dellumo and Donna Broccolino; cherished grandmother "Nana" of Danielle Broccolino & Michael (Mallory) Broccolino; fond sister of Irene (the late Angelo) Cannizzaro, Louise (Frank) Capuani and the late Daniel Rosato. Proud aunt, great aunt and great-great aunt of many beautiful nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 8:30 am until time of funeral, 9:30 am at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Holy Ghost Church. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
NOV
24
Funeral service
09:30 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
