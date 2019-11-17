|
Clara Grob, 93, entered into eternal peace on November 11, 2019 with family at her side. She will be remembered for the extraordinary ways that she enriched life with traditions built on the foundations of love and faith.
Clara was born in January 22, 1926 in Chicago, the daughter of the late Mary and Rudolph Satowis. After declaring that she had met the kindest man she ever knew, she eloped and married Ernest Grob who preceded her in death in 2016. They built a life of 72 years together in Sioux City, Kansas City, and the Chicago area, most recently calling Glen Ellyn and Burr Ridge their homes.
Clara always cherished her Viennese heritage, and she loved coffee houses, waltzes, strudels, and soaring cathedrals. She was a strong, determined, and self-reliant woman who highly valued domestic ingenuity and had great practical wisdom.
Clara was generous with her time, talents, and recipes - which included the culinary secrets for her award-winning apple pie. She passed down old family recipes to commemorate each season of life: Easter lamb cakes, fresh peach jam in the summer, fall fruit pies and dumplings, and Christmas brunch souffles. Clara filled the years with cherished family traditions. Every birthday, anniversary, graduation, personal accomplishment, and all the holidays were days to celebrate and be deeply grateful for.
Clara is survived by her two loving daughters, Patricia (John) Kempton and Sharon (Thomas) Murphy; beloved grandchildren Carolyn, Lisa, Colleen and Karri; and four cherished great-grandchildren. Her family would like to thank friends and caregivers for their compassion, support and friendship during her final days. Interment will be private. A memorial mass and celebration of life are planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, carpe diem. Say a prayer. Stop to talk to an elder. Bake a pie for a friend.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 17 to Nov. 21, 2019