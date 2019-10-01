Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect)
Itasca, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect)
Itasca, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Horsley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Horsley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Horsley Obituary
Clara "Kae" Horsley nee Nicely; Beloved wife of the late John S.; Loving mother of Andrea K., John P. (Kathy) and Karen L. (James) Fidler; Devoted grandmother of Kristen F. Fidler; Dear sister of the late Irene (the late Tony) Russo, Alberta (the late William) Lewis and the Paul (the late Helen) Nicely; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Thursday, Oct. 3rd, 4:00 - 8:00 pm, with Memorial Service, 7:00 pm at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Valley of the Kings, Sharon, WI would be appreciated. For funeral information: 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now