Clara J. Seelye, age 87, resident of La Grange since 1978, formerly of Guatemala. Beloved mother of three engineers: David (Kaye), Alan, and Michael (Tabitha). Loving grandmother of Nathan, Carissa, Christy, Connie, Isabella, Kathryn, Benjamin, Matthew, and Elan. Cherished aunt of many. Fond friend of many. Clara was preceded in death by her parents Dudley James and Eloisa Aldana. Clara was a Broadview Wesleyan Church Member. She loved to learn, listen and tell stories. Her boundless wisdom was a treasure trove for those close to her. She loved to follow current events. Interment will be held in Guatemala at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020