Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Seelye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara J. Seelye

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara J. Seelye Obituary
Clara J. Seelye, age 87, resident of La Grange since 1978, formerly of Guatemala. Beloved mother of three engineers: David (Kaye), Alan, and Michael (Tabitha). Loving grandmother of Nathan, Carissa, Christy, Connie, Isabella, Kathryn, Benjamin, Matthew, and Elan. Cherished aunt of many. Fond friend of many. Clara was preceded in death by her parents Dudley James and Eloisa Aldana. Clara was a Broadview Wesleyan Church Member. She loved to learn, listen and tell stories. Her boundless wisdom was a treasure trove for those close to her. She loved to follow current events. Interment will be held in Guatemala at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -