Clara J. Stacy, age 92; beloved wife of the late Chester Stacy; loving mother of Patricia (the late Robert) Cohen, Linda (Tom) Dodge and Barbara (Dan) Zolnowski; cherished grandma of Cathy, Francine, Gregory, Michael, Suzi, Liz, Jonathon and Jae; proud GG of Alex, Hailey, Julia, Daniel, Audrey, Valerie, Madeline, Parker, Lily and Justin; dear sister and aunt to many. Visitation Friday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Saturday 8:30 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462 to St. Stanislaus Church Mass 9:30 A.M. Interment St. Benedict Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-429-3200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019