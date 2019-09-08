Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Clara V. Mayer, née Kaufman, beloved wife of the late Gunder; loving mother of Karen (Scott) Burton and the late Glenn (Deborah Loeb); devoted grandmother of Valerie (Jae) Driscoll, Candice (Joel) Neely and Jillian Mayer; adored great grandmother of 5; daughter of the late Rachel and Louis Kaufman and dear sister of Richard (Marian) Kaufman. Chapel service Monday 10AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
