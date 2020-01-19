Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
Clara Pardi
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Ransom Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Pardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara N. Pardi


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara N. Pardi Obituary
Clara N. Pardi, age 99, beloved sister of the late Perina (late Nicholas) Leonard; cherished aunt of Robert (Judy) Leonard, Carol (Donald) Hetzler, Richard (Mary) Leonard, and Thomas (Shelly) Leonard; dear aunt and great aunt of many. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue Niles on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until time of service 10:30 AM to Our Lady of Ransom Church for 11:00 AM Mass. Entombment St. Joseph Mausoleum. Please omit flowers. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -