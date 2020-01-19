|
|
Clara N. Pardi, age 99, beloved sister of the late Perina (late Nicholas) Leonard; cherished aunt of Robert (Judy) Leonard, Carol (Donald) Hetzler, Richard (Mary) Leonard, and Thomas (Shelly) Leonard; dear aunt and great aunt of many. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue Niles on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until time of service 10:30 AM to Our Lady of Ransom Church for 11:00 AM Mass. Entombment St. Joseph Mausoleum. Please omit flowers. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020