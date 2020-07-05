Clare A. Heraty, nee Quinlan, at rest on July 1, age 90; beloved wife of Francis M. "Fran" Heraty; loving mother of Kevin (Ita) Heraty, Jack (Eileen) Heraty, MaryClare (Patrick) Birmingham, Maureen (Simon) Wood, Sheila (Craig) McClure Workman, Nancy (Thomas) Hulsebosch, Patricia (Michael) Boos and Deirdre (John) Kerrigan; fond grandmother of 29 and great grandmother of four; dear sister of the late Maura (the late Jim) Clark, the late Kevin (the late Pat) and the late Bill (the late Magda) Quinlan; loving aunt of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W Cermak Road, Westchester, (2 blocks west of Mannheim Rd.) on Monday, July 6, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Attendees will be expected to wear a mask and practice social distancing.) Interment private Queen of Heaven Cemetery. A memorial mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Donald R. Smith, Information 708-681-5828 or



708 F-U-N-E-R-A-L.





