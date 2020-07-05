1/
Clare Heraty
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clare's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clare A. Heraty, nee Quinlan, at rest on July 1, age 90; beloved wife of Francis M. "Fran" Heraty; loving mother of Kevin (Ita) Heraty, Jack (Eileen) Heraty, MaryClare (Patrick) Birmingham, Maureen (Simon) Wood, Sheila (Craig) McClure Workman, Nancy (Thomas) Hulsebosch, Patricia (Michael) Boos and Deirdre (John) Kerrigan; fond grandmother of 29 and great grandmother of four; dear sister of the late Maura (the late Jim) Clark, the late Kevin (the late Pat) and the late Bill (the late Magda) Quinlan; loving aunt of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W Cermak Road, Westchester, (2 blocks west of Mannheim Rd.) on Monday, July 6, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Attendees will be expected to wear a mask and practice social distancing.) Interment private Queen of Heaven Cemetery. A memorial mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Donald R. Smith, Information 708-681-5828 or

708 F-U-N-E-R-A-L.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
July 3, 2020
It was an honor and a privilege to take care of her. She was the first resident to make me feel welcome. Fly high with the angels. Until we meet again
Hazel Eckerle
Acquaintance
July 3, 2020
I was very sorry to hear about Clare Heraty. Our hearts are with you today and our sympathy for your loss.
Bruce Jablonski
Friend
July 3, 2020
We are so sad to hear about Aunt Clare. She was a unique person, a great aunt and we will miss her very, very much. We are thinking of you and wish we could be there with you. Sending love and condolences, Clare, Griffin and Lynn and Kathy Stetson
Kathy Stetson
Family
July 3, 2020
Many good hearts are with the Heraty family today, in celebration of Clares remarkable life. Our sympathy at this time of great loss.
Dennis Sonnenberg
Friend
July 3, 2020
Dear Heraty Family, I have such fond memories of your sweet mother. She had a great laugh, a big smile and always an encouraging word. Rest peacefully, Mrs. Heraty. You leave a legacy of joy in your wake. Sending love and prayers to all of you. ~Ami Tully Lotka
Ami Tully
Friend
July 3, 2020
She was the best, always bright and cheerful - lighting up any room she was in. She had a tremendous knack for remembering names, never forgetting a one. Will be sorely missed, happy just to have known her. R. I. P. love
Mark Manning
Friend
July 3, 2020
Many Blessings and Sincere Sympathy of the Loss of your Mom! She had to be overjoyed seeing her 8 offspring grow and become spouses, parents and Grandparents. I know she had to be a praying Woman of God! She now receives her well deserved rest in the Arms of our Lord. Praying for your broken hearts..
Marsha Thomas
Acquaintance
July 2, 2020
Our prayers go out to the Heraty family. A wonderful family.
John Trumbull
July 2, 2020
So saddened by the news, but oh what a fine life she lived. Condolences to all of our cousins and their families.

Denis, Kate, Lyra and Emma Quinlan
Denis Quinlan
Family
July 2, 2020
Garden of 35 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Melissa Picek
July 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved