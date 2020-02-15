Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
Clare R. Frazes

Clare R. Frazes Obituary
Clare R. Frazes, nee Yonan, 91. Beloved wife of the late Cantor Jerome Frazes. Loving mother of Cheryl (Gary) Hill and Bobbi (Michael) Goldman. Proud grandmother of Carlyn and Mitchell Hill, Blair and Jarrett Goldman. Caring sister of the late Helen Yonan. Service Sunday, 1:00 pm at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Have Dreams, 515 Busse Highway, Suite 150, Park Ridge, IL 60068 www.havedreams.org or Little Heroes, 15 Commerce Drive, Suite101, Grayslake, IL 60030 www.littleheroesllc.com . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 15, 2020
