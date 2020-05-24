Clarence "Sonny" P. Betti, 92. Beloved husband of Elizabeth, nee Maturo. Loving father of Renee (Dan), Cary (Julie), Anthony (the late Therese) and Matthew (Nancy). Dear grandfather of Katie, Joe, Carolyn, Emily, Sarah, Annie, Catherine, Lauren, Maggie, Michael, Anthony and the late Megan Marie Betti. Brother, uncle, great grandfather and friend of many. Proud US Navy Veteran serving in the Korean War upon the USS Tolovana. Sonny always had a story to share and a joke to tell. He will be missed. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial in Sonny's honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Charitable Service Trust. cst.dav.org Funeral information 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.