Grein Funeral Directors
2114 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 588-6336
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grein Funeral Directors
2114 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Grein Funeral Directors
2114 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
Clarence E. Moench Obituary
Clarence "Uncle Babe" E. Moench, passed away peacefully at home, Veteran of the U.S. Army Medical Corp. beloved brother of Melvyn and the late Gilbert (Winifred) and Walter; loving son of the late Walter and Adelaide; fond uncle and great uncle of Pamela (William) Weber, Douglas (Debra) and Derek (Helena). Doggie dad of many rescue dogs. Funeral Monday October 14th, with visitation at 9:00 am until time of service, 11:00 am, at Grein Funeral Directors 2114 W Irving Park Rd. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. 773-588-6336 or greinfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
