Clarence "Uncle Babe" E. Moench, passed away peacefully at home, Veteran of the U.S. Army Medical Corp. beloved brother of Melvyn and the late Gilbert (Winifred) and Walter; loving son of the late Walter and Adelaide; fond uncle and great uncle of Pamela (William) Weber, Douglas (Debra) and Derek (Helena). Doggie dad of many rescue dogs. Funeral Monday October 14th, with visitation at 9:00 am until time of service, 11:00 am, at Grein Funeral Directors 2114 W Irving Park Rd. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. 773-588-6336 or greinfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019